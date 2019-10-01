You never know what you’ll see when you’re out there exploring. If you happen to be in the British Columbia area, specifically Stewart (a town near the border of Alaska), there’s a decent chance you’ll spot a grizzly bear.
That moment happened for Cari McGillivray in the middle of a deserted, rural road. Two grizzlies rise up and start swiping at each other, likely a show of dominance – and there’s a clear winner. Watch closely and try to spot the wolf that also makes an appearance.
According to official reports, there are no grizzlies in Colorado – only black bears. This video was simply too wild not to share. It’s also important to keep in mind that black bears are commonly mistaken for grizzlies, as they can appear in a wide range of colors (including brown) and can also reach a similar size in some instances. The key differences between the two include that black bears tend to have flatter faces than grizzlies. Their paw prints are also a tell tale sign – a black bear’s toes wrap around the foot, while a grizzly’s toes appear to be in a straight line.
