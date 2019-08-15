If you've ever stepped in a puddle of water and found it was much deeper than you realized, you'll certainly be able to relate to a curious Colorado Springs dog.
A Colorado Springs homeowner opened up their Ring app in late July and noticed a couple of dogs wandering through his front yard. One of the dogs spied a small, man-made pool and clearly didn't think it was that deep.
The pooch took a header into the pool, then quickly scrambled out. He then ran off with his companion.
While the dog was unharmed the depth of the water certainly seemed to catch him by surprise. View the video for yourself below.