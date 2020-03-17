If you manage to peek through the doors at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and see penguins manning the information desk, don't be alarmed.
Caregivers at the aquarium, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are just giving their little black and white friends a chance to explore places they normally don't.
"While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd," said a post on Shedd Aquarium's Twitter feed. "Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see!"
Take a look for yourself as Edward, Wellington and Annie go for a stroll.
The adventure continues! 🐧🐧— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020
This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe
While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ftlow7iPHl— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020
Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020