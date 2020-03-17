If you manage to peek through the doors at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and see penguins manning the information desk, don't be alarmed. 

Caregivers at the aquarium, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are just giving their little black and white friends a chance to explore places they normally don't. 

"While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd," said a post on Shedd Aquarium's Twitter feed. "Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see!"

Take a look for yourself as Edward, Wellington and Annie go for a stroll.

Tags

Terry is a journalist for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Load comments