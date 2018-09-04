We like to think we control our bodies, but the opposite is often true. Such is the case with circadian desynchrony, commonly known as jet lag.
Exhaustion. Gastrointestinal discomfort. Headaches. Difficulty concentrating. Trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. These common jet-lag symptoms can put a damper on a dream vacation or ambitious business trip — unless you figure out how to game your own system.
Senior experimental psychologist John Caldwell has spent most of his career researching the effects of sleep deprivation and sleep restriction, while also studying countermeasures that sleep-deprived people can use to function better. Much of his research was done in the military aviation community, and it helped fuel insights for the book “Fatigue in Aviation: A Guide to Staying Awake at the Stick,” which he co-wrote with J. Lynn Caldwell.
While our bodies can adjust to about one time zone change per day, jet lag sets in when we cross three or more of them, because it wreaks havoc on our circadian rhythms, Caldwell says. That’s a fairly new phenomenon, historically speaking.
“People now can fly from New York to Paris in nine, 10 hours, whereas in 1923 you did it on a ship, and it took you six days to get over to Europe,” Caldwell says. “We just haven’t evolved to the point where we can rapidly change those rhythms, because it’s a relatively recent thing.”
While you can’t banish the effects of jet lag, scientists and physicians agree you can adjust to a new time zone more quickly. Here’s how:
• Work to align your sleep schedule with your destination. Because your body can naturally adjust to about only one time-zone change per day, you’ll want to manually adjust your schedule. That means changing your bedtime to be better mesh with your destination.
Ranit Mishori, a family medicine professor at Georgetown University School of Medicine, frequently flies to Europe, Africa and the Middle East. To be ready to hit the ground running when she arrives, she starts adjusting her bedtime two to five days in advance to match the local time there. “That means going to bed earlier when going east and waking up much earlier,” she says. “When I come back to the U.S., I do the same but in reverse.”
• Time your light exposure. Circadian rhythms are influenced by sunlight. While travel may make those rhythms hurly-burly, you can get them on track with exposure to or avoidance of light, says Pradeep Bollu, associate director of the University of Missouri Health Care Sleep Disorders Center. When traveling east, your biological clock will be behind. “Melatonin and avoiding bright light in the evening can help with advancing our biological clock,” he says. “Similarly, bright light exposure after waking up also will help advance our biological clock to suit the new time zone.” When traveling westward, he adds, the biological clock is ahead of the latest time zone. He suggests gravitating toward bright light in the evening and exercising to stay awake later and sleep longer.
An online calculator, such as Jetlagrooster.com, can help with a plan to avoid jet lag, sharing the ideal time to sleep and the ideal time for light.
• Pack the melatonin. A number of physicians suggested taking melatonin, a hormone that is produced naturally in the body and helps you sleep. “Taking a very small dose helps to recalibrate its release so that it is in sync with the time zone of your destination,” says Kern Singh, a spine surgeon in Chicago with Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. Singh says he takes 5 milligrams of melatonin on the plane and again when he lands.
“I time the dosing depending upon the time zone of my destination. For example, if I am leaving for Europe and it’s 3 p.m. in Chicago but its 9 p.m. in London, I take the melatonin right away so I fall asleep at the appropriate time of where I am traveling to,” he says.
• Turn your wine into water. Having a glass of wine or two on the plane could hamper your sleep, which could worsen jet lag, says Quay Snyder, president and CEO of the Aviation Medicine Advisory Service of Centennial, who advises pilots on staying in top condition in the air.
“It definitely has a sedating effect as far as getting someone to sleep, but it destroys their rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, so their actual mental recovery is reduced,” he says. Instead, be sure to drink plenty of water so you stay hydrated while traveling.
• Seek medicinal help. You can ask your doctor for some, if so inclined. Bruce Stephen Rashbaum, owner and medical director of Capital Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine in Washington, D.C., considers prednisone, a prescription corticosteroid, to be the most effective tool for jet-lag recovery. He tells patients to take it when they land, which is typically early in the morning, and again in the late afternoon and the next day.
“Our bodies have a gland called the adrenal, which releases a prednisone equivalent around 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” he says. Adding a little extra prednisone mimics what the adrenal gland would do on its own and can reset the body’s clock. “It is this simple ritual that works nearly every time.”