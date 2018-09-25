The next new thing in nutrition and fitness always seems to prompt a mad dash, whether the latest exercise craze, super food or diet. But leaping from fad to fad isn’t a good strategy to improve our health. Nor is it a way to create changes that stick, which are the only ones that will have an impact.
If your objective is to live a longer, healthier life, a study by Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health lays out five practices to help meet that goal.
The study, which appeared in the American Heart Association’s journal, Circulation, analyzed data on more than 100,000 people followed for up to 34 years. Researchers looked at life expectancy among those who engaged in five “low-risk lifestyle factors.” The researchers concluded that, if practiced together, the five factors could increase life span significantly, an average of 14 years for women and 12 years for men.
Here are the five low-risk factors:
• Avoid smoking. Low risk is defined as never smoking.
• Maintain a healthy weight. Low risk is defined as a Body Mass Index in the range of 18.5 to 24.9. BMI is a ratio of weight to height that, though imperfect, offers an easy assessment of weight status.
• Exercise regularly. Low risk is defined as moderate or vigorous exercise for 30 or more minutes a day.
• Consume moderate amounts of alcohol. Low risk is defined as one-half to one drink a day for women and one-half to two drinks a day for men.
• Maintain an overall healthy diet. Low risk is defined as a diet with high intakes of vegetables, fruit, nuts, whole grains, polyunsaturated fatty acids and long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, and low intakes of red and processed meats, sugar-sweetened beverages, trans fat and sodium.
The research is not only compelling because of the large sample size and lengthy follow-up — documenting 42,167 deaths over 34 years — but also because it’s focused on the outcome of life span. People make lifestyle choices for many reasons, but focusing on these five components can support someone who wants to live longer.
Begin with an honest look at how you score on these five parameters. Be specific. Note where you’re doing well and where you’re struggling. Once you get an idea of where you stand, choose one area to focus on and one change you want to make in it. Here are some initial suggestions:
• If decreasing alcohol consumption is your focus, consider cutting out drinking at home.
• If quitting smoking is your goal, the first step might be to research smoking-cessation programs.
• If improving your diet interests you, start by adding one more vegetable and fruit to your daily diet.
• If exercise is your priority, add one 30-minute workout to your regimen to get you toward a daily routine.
• If losing weight is your focus, consider decreasing caloric intake by 250 to 500 calories per day.
Check in weekly to stay accountable. As that habit is incorporated into your regular routine, add more to your weekly agenda, so that slowly but surely you’re incorporating the five habits.