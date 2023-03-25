Want to try your hand at gardening this spring? There are still plots available at the Charmaine Nymann Community Garden in Bear Creek Park.

Now is the time to register if interested, said coordinator Todd Hergert. The garden offers full and half plots to rent throughout the season where gardeners can grow their own flowers and vegetables.

“We are in the registration season right now getting ready to open the garden,” Hergert said. “There’s lots and lots of activity going on right now.”

The garden will open April 15, and an orientation for new gardeners will be held on April 1.

The 2-acre garden holds 104 full plots. A full plot is 800 square feet, and a half plot is 400 square feet. Hergert added that the community garden is one of the most affordable in the state, with rates starting at $75 for a half-plot and $120 for a full plot. That price includes all the water gardeners need, as well as tilling and maintenance expenses.

Gardeners can harvest their produce for personal use or to share, but nothing grown at the community garden can be sold. The garden also offers two donation programs in which gardeners can give food to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo or Silver Key Senior Services.

If interested in renting a plot, call Hergert at 719-329-8873.