Voters have been busy choosing their Best of the Springs 2021 picks, and voting ends at midnight Sunday.
It has become the ideal way to salute all those top things from 2020, the strangest of pandemic times. The voters are reaching out to honor the best in 330 categories.
Even if businesses or locations closed during the year, they were eligible for nominations if they were open from November 2019, when nominations started, into 2020.
Winners in this 27th annual balloting will be announced in the spring.
To vote: Gazette.com/bestof.
Those voting for winners in at least 10 categories, and commenting on why their choices are the best, could win one of five $100 gift cards to winners of their choice and one Best of winner will receive a $500 gift card.