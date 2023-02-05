Sunday is the last day of voting for the 2023 Gazette Best of the Springs.

Thousands have registered their choices for favorites in Arts & Entertainment, City Life & Recreation, Food & Drink, Family & Health, Services & Professionals and Shopping.

Honors will go to gold, silver and bronze winners in each of 351 categories.

Winners will be announced in The Gazette on April 23 and online on April 24.

Those who vote for their favorites in at least 10 categories and provide comments in support will be eligible for prizes.

One voter receives a $500 gift card to a BOS winner of their choice.

Five will receive $100 gift cards to their choice of BOS honoree. Voter email addresses are required.

Vote at gazette.com/bestof.

And if you’ve wondered how the Best of the Springs program works, from how and when to get nominated to how nominees go forward to the ballot, click on “How It Works” on the voting site.