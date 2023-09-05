Join Voices of Grief this October for two days of community, art, music, drumming and dance.

The nonprofit will host its annual fundraiser, “A Community Gathering of Song and Healing,” at the Ent Center for the Arts on Oct. 9-10. This year’s event will focus on the healing elements of community and art therapy.

“October is National Arts Month, so I really wanted to go with the theme of how do the arts help influence our therapeutic approach to people who are grieving, who might have Alzheimer’s, who might have depression, and might have a number of things going on,” said Kathy Sparnins, the executive director of Voices of Grief.

The event will host musical guest Melanie DeMore, a performer and teacher who uses music to facilitate healing in grief.

“We wanted someone who could represent some of our deep interest in how to support people who are grieving,” Sparnins said. “Melanie DeMore will have us being joyous and moving.”

The first evening of the event will feature different musical outlets, including drumming and a choir, led by DeMore. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with time to browse the art therapy exhibit showcased for the event.

“We’re going to have six different exhibits of art therapists in the Ent Center Lobby, set up to share some of the art that their clients have made around how the arts have influenced their healing,” DeMore said. “These folks will also be available to talk to people, to do a sign-up sheet if they want to delve into what could art therapy do for me.”

The next morning, a panel of art therapists will do an interactive event with the audience centered on how they see art influencing the therapeutic process.

Panelists will include DeMore, music therapist Judith Piazza, artist and teacher Kat Tudor, flutist Jane Rigler, art therapist and UCCS professor Rachel Weiskittle and director of the Manitou Arts Theater Natalie Johnson.

“When people use music or painting or sculpture, it’s a way to get out of some of the circular things we can do when we just do talk therapy,” Sparnins said. “It’s nice to be able to have both because sometimes we don’t even know what our deepest self was feeling until we do some kind of expression.”

The exhibit will be open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. to explore. Tickets for the first day of the event are $15, and $35 for the second day, although scholarships are available.

“As we do the work, and come together and share our pain, part of what then happens is we’re able to go deeper with our joy,” Sparnins said. “Let’s focus on the joy of being together.”