Because large in-person events aren’t possible during COVID-19 times, The Gazette’s popular annual Senior Expo will be virtual this month: the Senior Life Resource Guide.
Hear real-time speakers from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 27 and, at any time, watch videos on a variety of senior-interest subjects from vendors.
Speakers, including from AARP, will answer questions and cover topics suggested during event registration by viewers. These include supplemental insurance, finance, long-term insurance and health care.
Videos will cover remaining in one’s home, trust funds, dentures, retrofitting homes for disabilities, caring for pets and redecorating.
Information will also be included in a 2021 resource guide.To register for the virtual event: gazette.secondstreetapp.com/Senior-Life- Resource-2021
Those registering have an opportunity to win a $250 King Soopers gift card.