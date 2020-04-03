In the age of COVID-19 when bars, breweries and restaurants are closed for dine-in, Bristol Brewing Company is inviting the public in a virtual happy hour Friday.
The happy hour starts at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live. Mike and Amanda Bristol, owners of the brewery, invite everyone to pour themselves a beer - whatever you have on hand at home.
The Bristols will answer any questions you have about the brewery, the beer or just chat with them for "a break from this madness together," the brewery owners said on social media.