Wandering around a farmers market is one of summer’s great pleasures.
That’s not an option right now, and might not be one in the foreseeable future, but you don’t have to give up the joy of fresh eggs, beef marrow bones, arugula or loose-leaf teas, homemade chili chocolate and caramel tarts.
Shoppers can virtually wander through SOCO (Southern Colorado) Virtual Farmers Market, thanks to Katie Miller, owner of Heritage Belle Farms in Calhan. The farmer noticed a NOCO (Northern Colorado) Virtual Farmers Market pop up about three weeks ago around Fort Collins, and was inspired to offer something similar.
“In this day and age, when people are buying groceries online, I’m trying to help out local farmers and get their products to the customers,” said Miller, SOCO’s market manager. “Many of them are not technologically savvy and don’t want to take on this adventure of trying to create this setup. I’m trying to make it easy and streamlined for farmers and for customers to shop.”
Miller has 20 to 30 farms from around the Pikes Peak region and surrounding areas offering their products, including eggs, meat, bakery and sweets, vegetables and grains.
Shoppers can go online to localline.ca/soco-virtual-farmers-market from noon Mondays through noon Thursdays, fill out a profile and place their order. That gives vendors two days to create the orders and drop them off at Ranch Foods Direct’s 4635 Town Center Drive location, where customers can pick up their goods in the parking lot from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Miller said she and and her crew are taking COVID-19 precautions to keep the market safe and operating until real farm markets start up again.
“It’s to highlight southern Colorado agriculture and producers and give them a fighting chance to get their products in, before places with more developed agriculture, like Greeley, work their way into the system,” Miller says.
Even before the pandemic shifted more of our grocery purchasing habits online, Miller said she saw farmers markets losing trust with the public because of a lack of transparency about where their food was grown. It’s common to find some produce with stickers at such events because it’s being resold from grocery stores, she said.
“I’m trying to make that connection to local agriculture and food production to rebuild that trust among customers and to support local farmers. Without that, family farmers are starting to disappear,” Miller said.
“This is opening new doors to up-and-coming farmers to see that it’s still possible to get products into the community.”
