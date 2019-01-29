When Haley Nguyen puts together a trip to her homeland, she doesn’t skimp on the experience. Former restaurateur Nguyen, head of the culinary department at Long Beach City College in California, has been leading food tours to Vietnam for 18 years, and I got to join her recent trip.
“I want you to see my country not just from the big-city point of view, but from the countryside too,” she told our group before we departed. “That gives you a true look at the country as a whole. And you will see the different agricultural areas and the foods produced in them.”
True to her word, she kicked off our tour in Siem Reap, Cambodia, where we visited the famous Angkor Wat ruins and got our first tastes of exotic flavors, including the standout lap khmer, a minced beef salad with herbs and raw vegetables, a common dish of Cambodia. A delicious octopus salad was garnished with edible, tiny, grape-like clusters of peppercorns.
“You can’t get fresh peppercorns in the States,” Nguyen said. “Only peppercorns pickled. The fresh have a much more floral flavor.”
At a late-night street market, we spotted huge scorpions and tiny snakes on skewers, which had been grilled and sold as snacks. Eye-popping for sure.
After that, we were immersed in the foods of Vietnam, starting with a stop in Ho Chi Minh City, formerly Saigon. We visited a vast food market where live seafood was plentiful and the produce stunning. Durian fruit was high on the list to try for many of us.
Durian is popular in Southeast Asia, where it’s nicknamed “the king of fruits.” It’s famous for being smelly — so smelly that it’s hard to find fresh in the U.S. It’s mostly sold frozen. We spotted the big, spiky fruits in the market, but Nguyen shrugged and passed them by. She said they were “not the best” and promised we would get to sample fresher ones.
That’s where we drove the next day. The Mekong Delta in southern Vietnam is a vast maze of rivers, swamps and islands that are home to floating markets, Khmer pagodas and villages. Boats are the main means of transportation. Acres and acres of rice paddy fields surrounded us there. It’s pancake flat but lusciously green and beautiful.
“The land of the delta is known for its richness, and almost half of it is under cultivation,” Nguyen said. “The area is known as Vietnam’s ‘breadbasket.’”
Rice basket would be more apt. The Mekong Delta produces enough rice to feed the entire country and still have a sizable surplus.
En route to the delta, we stopped at a rest area that housed an elaborate restaurant. There we watched a chef fry globs of sticky rice in a huge wok to create an amazing, basketball-sized sweet treat called xoi chien phong.
“This is the only place I know of where they make them,” Nguyen said, “but they are really tasty.”
The balls are cut into chunks for serving. The outside is crunchy, and the inside is dough – like mochi ice cream balls, only hot. The flavor and texture reminded me of French toast.
A highlight at the Mekong Delta was the floating market in Can Tho, where fishermen and farmers park their boats along the Mekong River and peddle the goods they’ve brought with them. Customers come in their own boats or hire a boat to cruise them around the market to shop.
At a few meals, we were introduced to delicious morning glory stems. Think fresh green beans without pods. They were usually cooked in a garlic sauce and really good. I made a note to learn find them when I got home. Once home, I asked Anne Doan, a cooking instructor at The French Kitchen who is from Vietnam, about the unusual veggie. She calls it rau muong and said I could find it at the local Pacific Asian Market.
Our next and final tour stop was to Hoi An, where Nguyen kept her promise. While we were busy at a cooking class making spring rolls and beef skewers, she dashed off to a market and came back with fresh durian fruit. And did it reek! Even the Vietnamese cooking school manager held his nose and left the room. How bad did it smell? Like the most rank gym socks you can imagine. But when cut open, we ate the flesh from the fruit, which was delicious. It tasted sweet and had a creamy texture.
So when I check out the local market for morning glory stems, I’ll also be buying some frozen durian, to see how it compares with the fresh.
If you want to experience some flavors of Vietnam without the airfare, check out Doan’s classes at The French Kitchen. If you’re willing to go all in with a culinary trip to Vietnam, contact Nguyen at haley@xanhbistro.com.
