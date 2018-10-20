Chelsea Lincoln's pet rat, Juniper, developed an incurable tumor in December. Lincoln then faced every pet owner's hardest realization. It was time to end Juniper's struggle.
When the euthanasia appointment arrived, however, Lincoln didn't agonize with her ailing pet in a crowded reception area. Instead, she and Juniper entered a "comfort room" furnished with soft couches, calming artwork and a plush rug. Lincoln said her goodbyes to Juniper, then summoned the veterinarian with an in-room phone. Sad as she was, Lincoln said, the experience was a relief — particularly after the long wait she'd endured when having Juniper's sister, Holly, put down at another clinic.
Most U.S. pet owners have their ailing animals euthanized at veterinary offices, which are more widely available and typically less expensive than in-home euthanasia providers. But as house calls have grown more popular, veterinary clinics have sought to make end-of-life experiences more personal for clients and pets, providing separate entrances, candles and soothing music among other touches.
"The home euthanasias are still growing, but clinics are starting to recognize more how important it is," said veterinarian Mary Gardner, who co-founded the in-home euthanasia network Lap of Love and regularly gives talks at veterinary conferences. "And they're stepping up now."
Several factors have affected this shift. Historically, veterinarians came to animals. But as care of domestic pets shifted toward an office setting, euthanasia began happening there, too. About a decade ago, animal hospice associations began sharing ideas about how to improve the experience, said veterinarian Kathleen Cooney, who specializes in end-of-life care and runs a "comfort center" dedicated to hospice and euthanasia on her Loveland, Colo., farm.
The American Veterinary Medical Association's euthanasia guidelines say: "As society continues to pay more attention to questions about the moral status of animals, loss of animal life should be handled with the utmost respect and compassion by all animal care staff."
Some animal hospitals make arrangements for cremation and take payment over the phone in advance so grieving owners don't have to deal with paperwork or questions once they're at the clinic. Cooney said she greets families outside and stays with them throughout the appointment.
Some clinics offer memorial art featuring a paw print for a dog or cat, an ear print for a rabbit or a tail print for a rat. It is made in the clinic at the time of euthanasia, giving owners something to take home.
For Lincoln, the details — including a heart design added to the box for Juniper's body — added up.
"When all is done, the exit, so you don't have to face everyone with your face all red from crying — it's those little touches that make a big difference," Lincoln said.
The stakes are high, said Cooney. "With euthanasia, there's no do-overs, so you really get one chance to make this as perfect as you can."