Time on your hands?See JL Fields’ free vegan meal preparation class, 1 p.m. Sunday on Zoom. She will show the best containers for storage of beans and grains, plus how to make “mason jar salad.” Details at jlgoesvegan.com/classes. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

