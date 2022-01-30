When I was a kid, I attended one meeting a week: Girl Scouts. As an adult working for a nonprofit, I now attend up to five meetings a day. I miss my Girl Scout meetings, with snacks, Kool-Aid and usually an art project. Meetings are just more fun with snacks and art projects.
The El Paso County Parks Advisory Board structures its monthly meetings much like a meal: Citizens’ comments are the appetizer, development plans are the heavy main course and staff reports are the dessert, containing all the sweet stuff — trail construction, improved bathrooms or playgrounds, and opening dates for new open spaces.
Recently that’s meant juicy bits such as the long-anticipated opening of Kane Ranch Open Space, now scheduled for March. Trails in the new Santa Fe Open Space also are finished and eventually will be available for hikers, cyclists and equestrians.
Parks staff wisely opted to install gates and fencing at both locations before opening the areas to the public. Such barriers are expensive, but also necessary because of the vandalism that occurred in county parks in 2021.
A document presented at this month’s board meeting listed the dates of incidents, parks (or trails) affected and total costs to fix the damage. The vandalism included graffiti, fire damage to a restroom, vehicles driving donuts on fields, a bathroom sink smashed with a rock and a torn-out playground.
It’s a long, depressing list with a large price tag: $62,837. With the average resident contributing less than $5 per year in tax support for county parks, trails, nature centers and open spaces, that $62,837 likely resulted in the cancellation or delay of critical park and trail projects.
Vandalism is certainly not unique to El Paso County parks. But the parks department is among the most underfunded and therefore among the least able to absorb such costs. The arson in the restroom at Willow Springs Ponds resulted in $21,560 of damage. It’s no wonder that staff opts to delay opening dates and erects fences and gates to protect our shared investment.
All who use the parks and trails need to watch for bad behavior and report it. Vandals should be held responsible for replacing what they break and undoing the damage. I suggest they then be required to spend a day or weekend cleaning up park trash or picking up dog waste. Park staff has a long list of projects that need to be accomplished. Call it “just desserts.”
Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.