Back when microwave ovens were becoming more affordable for the home cook, appliance stores were hiring home economists to teach customers how to use them. I was one of those teachers at Montgomery Ward in the early 1970s. The class included how to cook fish fillets, acorn squash, pot roast and even a pineapple upside-down cake. The point was to make the appliance as appealing as the Instant Pot is today.
I also touted the health benefits of cooking food in the microwave. One nutrient whose value is preserved by microwave cooking is vitamin C. Heat destroys much of the vitamin C in food; in a microwave, the cooking time is shorter, so there’s less exposure to heat and more vitamin C is retained.
Boiling vegetables in water also causes some of their nutritional value to leach out. An example is boiled broccoli, which loses glucosinolate, the sulfur-containing compound that may give the vegetable its cancer-fighting properties (as well as the taste that many find distinctive … and some find disgusting). Because you only need a tiny amount of water to steam brococoli in the microwave, more glucosinolate is retained.
These days, microwave ovens are so common that almost every home has one. But I’d dare say that home cooks have reverted to using it primarily to warm up leftovers.
I got to thinking about this when I spotted a recent post on Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street website, 177milkstreet.com, titled “5 Ways to Make Better Use of Your Microwave.” It served as a reminder that this appliance does a lot for healthier eating and boosting flavors.
He suggests using the microwave “for infusing flavor, trimming cook time and drying fresh herbs, and you’ll quickly realize it’s a tool that can help you cook, as opposed to one meant to save you from cooking at all.”
Here are the tips:
• Microwave canned beans in a covered bowl for 3 minutes. Immediately toss with oil or vinegar and seasoning. As the beans cool and absorb the spices, they will take on an amazing flavor.
• If you’re making fries or hash browns, there is usually a step for par cooking potatoes in a pot of water before frying. Do this in a microwave instead. They cook from the inside out, which leaves them firm but tender.
• Bloom spices like star anise in oil to achieve bold flavors before drizzling on greens, lentils or popcorn. This can be done on the stovetop, but will result in spattering.
• Dry fresh herbs by placing a small amount between two sheets of paper towel. Microwave in five- to 10-second bursts for about one to two minutes until the herbs are dry.
• Soften veggies in the microwave for about five minutes. Then add a powerful garlic, vinegar and oil dressing and allow them to cool. The warm vegetables will absorb more flavor.
Kimball's website has a wealth of handy culinary tips like these, as well as recipes
