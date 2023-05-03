It's about time to chart a course to southern Colorado, where an unusual phenomenon occurs only this time of year across one of the state's most unusual landscapes.

As snow melts from the mountains, Medano Creek has started its annual rise at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. As April turned to May, the park reported "a gentle, shallow flow" at the foot of the dune field, with water reaching depths of three inches.

Flows typically increase through the month, with late May and early June being the best chances for "surges" — when kids ride waves on inflatables, parents watch from fold-out chairs, and an unlikely beach scene prevails here in the San Luis Valley.

Based on the nearest snowpack, the park recently forecasted flows this season to be two-thirds of average. That could mean a shorter life for Medano Creek at the base of the dunes and a tighter window for waves. Without significant rains, the water in an average year lowers and starts to recede in late June.

During peak flows, the park warns of "extremely crowded" weekends, "with long lines of traffic, overflowing parking lots, a crowded beach and full campgrounds."

The recommendation is to visit on a weekday. Flows are usually highest around dawn and lowest around dusk.

More information on the park website: https://bit.ly/42ewTg0