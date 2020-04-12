When Marilyn Cain sits down for another project with dye and eggs, she is filled with uncertainty.
It wasn’t always this way. Some 30 years ago, as she first started making these Ukrainian Easter eggs, she’d have a plan. The design would be just so — the symbolic lines and colors and shapes all delicately plotted.
That was before a horrific car crash damaged the nerves in her hands. Before heartbreak caused a years-long hiatus from the art. Before age took its course and the hands inevitably trembled even more.
Cain, 81, has learned to accept imperfection.
“Nothing’s perfect under God,” she says from the work bench of her Colorado Springs home. “Nothing’s perfect under God.”
God is her inspiration for the eggs. They are connected to the promise of her savior, a product of a world long ago.
Cain practices pysanka — “A form of communicating before the written word,” explains a message posted to a glass case displaying some of the 700 to 800 eggs she estimates she’s crafted in her lifetime.
This is “an age-old art practiced since pre-Christian times,” the message continues. “Pysanka decoration is deeply symbolic in meaning — a treasured heirloom.”
From pagan times, the emblems often carved on egg-shaped blocks of wood came to adopt Christian meanings. The eggs would have lines across them representing God’s eternal love. Triangles would symbolize the Holy Trinity; dots the stars of heaven or tears of mother Mary.
Cain also employs sun and water, flowers and wheat. She depicts fortune-giving spiders and life-giving butterflies. She draws with a fine tool dipped in beeswax. She dips the eggs in a vibrant array: yellow, meaning a successful harvest; green for rebirth; orange for wisdom; blue for good health; purple for trust and faith.
The delicate, time-honoring process — also involving a candle flame that burns away wax — could take Cain anywhere from four to 30 hours. That’s what she used to say, anyway.
She doesn’t track time anymore. Just as she doesn’t make plans anymore.
But she is certain of one thing: the top and bottom of the egg must be uniform in design.
“Otherwise your world will topple,” she says. “Somebody must not be making very many eggs, because our world is toppling.”
While a pandemic rages and political division deepens, Cain continues with her eggs. They are her way of finding peace, she says. Her way of making peace.
Like the Easter bunny, she’ll go around hiding the eggs in neighbors’ yards, dropping them off for anyone who could use a happy surprise. “Just to brighten their day,” Cain says.
Imagine her surprise in 1987 when she discovered these eggs at a gun show. Cain’s husband, Joe, was the gun fan. She was more of an art fan, explaining why she approached the woman displaying the eggs.
Cain learned the rich history — “like prehistoric Hallmark cards,” she learned — and the meaning behind the beauty. The woman offered to teach her.
“Traditionally, it’s passed down from mother to daughter,” Cain says. “But she didn’t have any children, so she taught me how to do it.”
And so it went: Joe would drill the tiny holes in the eggs, emptying out the yolks and leaving the rest of the intricate work to his wife. He’d delight in what she’d create, no one egg the same. From their home in Kansas, they’d drive around to shows, sharing their faith and art.
Cain was as happy as she’d ever been. After several lonesome years — he previous husband had left her for another woman — she married Joe in 1985. A “dream guy,” she says. The guy who’d support her no matter what, even if she wanted to spend her days dropping eggs in dye and showing them around the country.
The travel stopped in 2000. Cain was driving the roads near their home when another truck crashed into her side, flinging her across the prairie.
“I should’ve been killed,” she says.
Instead she woke in the hospital with a body broken all over. She wouldn’t be capable of making the eggs ever again, she figured.
The years went by, one after another, with no eggs. But a happy life with Joe continued — until just a few years ago.
Joe’s coughing got bad over Easter dinner. They learned it was cancer.
“In August,” Cain says, “he was gone.”
The pain was all-consuming. “Your life goes into this shock,” she says. “That period after Joe ... it was just a blur.”
Eventually she found herself settling in Colorado Springs, the beautiful place she remembered from her childhood, where her parents in Kansas would take her for vacation. She could start again in beautiful Colorado Springs.
And as she was unpacking her things, she came across something else beautiful. The eggs she abandoned long ago. Something more she could start again.
The eggs would not be as they were. Far from perfect. But they would be beautiful nonetheless.
“I call this one Humpty Dumpty,” Cain says, showing one with a crack down the middle.
“I put it back together,” she says with a smile. “I didn’t have the heart to throw it away.”
She added it to her collection, its blackness standing out along with the others.
Black is her favorite color.
“Black is the color I like to end all my eggs with,” she says. “That’s saying that I wish for you not to go through a darker or harder time than you’ve already been through.”