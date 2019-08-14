The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs arguably has the best view of the city and the Front Range, including Pikes Peak and the Garden of the Gods, so it's no wonder this college is the most-Instagrammed campus in the state, says a study by All Home Connections.
The online retailer of AT&T conducted a study of colleges statewide that had 7,000 or more students enrolled in the fall semester of 2017. The study reviewed the most frequently used hashtags associated with the college and found that the Colorado university's most-used hashtag is #uccs, which generates more the 43,000 posts.
View the list of each state's most-Instagrammed college here.