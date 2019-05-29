Banh mì: It’s what’s for breakfast. Or at least it would have been if you were in Saigon, Vietnam, in the early 1900s.
Today, the submarine-like sandwich (pronounced “bun mee”) is for breakfast, lunch, dinner or in-between snacks. And why not? Two worlds meet in this unique meal: Vietnamese flavors and French ingredients.
“Banh mi thit nguoi started in early 1940s in South Vietnam,” said Anne Doan, who recently taught a one-hour class on making the signature Vietnamese banh mì at The French Kitchen in Colorado Springs. “Vietnam was a French colony 1883 to 1954. They introduced French baguettes, paté, rich meats and butter to our country. Banh means anything made with flours and then baked, steamed or fried. Mì means wheat. So bahn mì means bread made from wheat.”
While the French ate their baguettes spread with butter alongside nibbles of deli ham and paté, creative Vietnamese chefs took those ingredients in a new, vibrant direction. Homemade Vietnamese mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber slices, cilantro leaves and thick slices of jalapeno were all packed into the sliced baguette, making for a memorable taste sensation.
“Eventually, banh mi thit nguoi became an everyday and all day type of food, and the term banh mi became a term for sandwich. And it can be filled basically with any type of protein, like lemongrass grilled pork and chicken, meatballs, tofu or be fully vegetarian,” Doan said.
Bread texture is important for making an authentic banh mì. You’re looking for a crispy crust with a fluffy interior.
When the French came to Vietnam, it was a rice-eating country where wheat wasn’t even grown. So making bread similar to a French baguette was tricky. Some cookbook authors tried using rice flour.
But “they produce nunchucks that you could hurt someone with,” says Andrea Nguyen, a Vietnam-born food writer and chef. “Rice flour does not rise due to a lack of gluten.”
The trademark fluffiness of banh mì rolls comes from dough enhancers, commonly ascorbic acid. Jeff Webb, a baker who supplies banh mì rolls for a couple of local eateries, has a solution.
“The addition of a little fat and a little sugar helps to soften the crust slightly,” he said, “so it isn’t that glass-shattering crust that you would usually look for in a good baguette, but instead something crisp that won’t send crumbs everywhere when cut. The addition of fat and sugar also helps to tighten up the crumb of the bread, and keep it light and soft. No large holes.”
Lucky for Doan, the French baguettes baked at The French Kitchen bakery are just to her liking for banh mì.
“It’s exactly the same style of bread that is used in making banh mì in Vietnam,” she said. “When you bite into the banh mì, you want that crispy crust, and the soft, chewy inside.”
For Doan’s banh mì class, she used chicken thighs — which she said have more flavor than white meat — soaked in a flavorful mixture of lemongrass, honey, fish sauce, oyster sauce, garlic and sesame seed oil. She recommended marinating them for 30 minutes or overnight and then cooking them in a 400-degree oven for 20 minutes. For even better flavor, she suggested cooking them on a grill.
A couple of students made a batch of Doan’s Vietnamese mayo. Two others tackled slicing daikon and carrots into matchstick pieces and giving them a soak in sweet vinegar for a quick pickle.
“To make cucumber spears, measure the length of the French baguette to the cucumber,” Doan said. “Cut the cucumber so it is the same length as the bread. Peel off the skin in thin slices on four sides of the cucumber so it looks like green and white stripes. Then slice the cucumber lengthwise into slabs, then into about ¼-inch spears.”
Once everything was prepped, the class assembled the banh mì according to her directions: Cut the baguette lengthwise, but not all the way through, using a serrated knife.
“You can pull some of the bread from the center of the roll if you like it less bready. I like all the bread and leave it all,” she said.
Then slather each side of the bread with mayonnaise.
“Don’t be skimpy,” she said. “The more mayo, the better.”
Make a mixture of half salt, half pepper, and sprinkle it on each half of the baguette. Cut the chicken into thin slices across the grain. Layer the bottom half of the baguette with chicken, pickled vegetables, cilantro leaves, a few spears of cucumbers and rings of jalapeno.
“Don’t take the seeds out of the jalapeno,” she said. “You want it spicy — to wake you up.”
Then close the sandwich and enjoy. Or, if you want your sandwich really spicy, dab some chili paste on top.
For more info about Doan’s Asian cooking classes, visit tfkcc.com.