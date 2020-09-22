Here are a couple of new cookbooks that can help you get flavorful meals on the table: “Vegetarian Surprises: Homestyle Indian Recipes from My Kitchen,” by Monika Celly, and “Cooking Through Trader Joe’s Cookbook,” by Kelsey Lynch. These are first cookbooks for both authors.
Colorado Springs-based Celly owns Polka Dots and Curry, an Indian culinary school. In her classes, she boils down complicated recipes into simple-to-follow steps. The recipes for her classes usually include step-by-step photos, which makes it super easy to duplicate them at home.
She’s gone one step further with her cookbook: There’s a YouTube video link for each recipe. The videos are professionally produced with background music and recipe steps as subtitles. They get right to the point so you can see what needs to be done before heading to the kitchen.
“I tried to keep the videos to a couple of minutes each,” she said. “However, when it came to making flatbread I went a little longer because there is a special technique to make the dough, roll them out, and then cooking them on a hot skillet. These videos are five minutes long.”
The book is billed as a guide for beginning home cooks. There are 32 vegetarian and 24 vegan recipes. A brief introduction to Indian history, culture and cuisine is followed by a guide to the colorful world of Indian spices — starting with how to build your own masala dabba, the Indian spice box.
“The secret to mastering home-style Indian cooking lies in this spice box,” she writes. “The main idea is that you set the masala dabba next to your stove so you are not struggling and looking for different spice containers while the oil is at the perfect temperature.”
Most recipes are contained on a single page with a photo of the completed dish and that valuable video link. “Vegetarian Surprises” costs $25.99 and is available in e-book form only. You can download it at polkadotsandcurry.com/indiancooking.
Lynch, meanwhile, has been reviewing Trader Joe’s products on Instagram and TikTok since she graduated from Colorado State University in 2018, amassing over 139,000 followers. I first learned about her reviews from my granddaughter (they were sorority sisters at CSU). So, when Lynch announced the release of her cookbook, I had to have a look — and liked what I saw.
As a huge fan of TJ’s Fearless Flyer newsletter, I make trips to the store regularly and fill my basket with product recommendations. Now, I’ve found more inspiration from Lynch’s cookbook.
She takes TJ’s products and incorporates them into super easy recipes. The store brand spice blends get a workout in her creations. For instance, her recipe for chile lime guacamole — jalapenos, onion, salt, lime juice, cilantro and avocados — gets its kick from Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Seasoning. It’s easy and delicious.
Another one I’ve added to my go-to for a quick dinner is her spinach artichoke pizza. I’ve always been a fan of TJ’s Ready-Made Pizza Dough, but new to me was the store brand frozen spinach dip. Those two products and mozzarella cheese are all that is required to whip up Lynch’s recipe.
One of her Instagram readers wrote, “This book is amazing. If the brioche French toast was the only recipe included, it would be worth the money.”
You can buy the book on amazon.com for $24.99 in paperback or $10 for Kindle.
