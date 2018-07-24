If you think eating more healthfully means 86-ing potato salad from your summer menu, I have good news — and then even better news.
The good news: Potatoes are better for you than you might realize. A medium spud brings more potassium to the table than a medium banana and more vitamin C than a medium tomato, plus a respectable amount of fiber, vitamin B6 and iron. Yes, potatoes tend to have a high glycemic index, meaning they cause a spike in blood sugar. But that is tempered when eaten in the context of a meal that contains protein and fat. Once potatoes have cooled after cooking (as they are for a salad), their glycemic index drops to a moderate level, more along the lines of that of a whole grain, because some of the starch changes to “resistant starch.”
The even better news: The accompanying recipe ups the ante on the health and flavor fronts, for a potato salad that could hold its own on any superfood list. New red potatoes, cooked and cooled skin-on for rustic texture, color and nutrition, are tossed with crisp, sweet bell peppers and dressed with an emerald-green, lemony kale pesto. It coats the potatoes luxuriously in a much more healthful, but still crowd-pleasing, way than with a mayonnaise-based dressing.
While a hint of kale flavor comes through, it is not polarizing, as the leafy green can sometimes be, because its taste is balanced by the sweet, floral notes of the basil leaves and brightened with lemon juice. The result is a fresh approach to potato salad that gives you every reason to say yes.