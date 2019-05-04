Truffula Pink, one of the hottest plants at garden centers this year, has everyone talking. It will be so hot, you better buy it when you see it.
Truffula is a new Gomphrena pulchella coming from Proven Winners. Like its taller sibling Fireworks, each iridescent hot pink bloom looks as if it is exploding with little yellow rays.
You might not know this species, all of which are treated as annuals. Gomphrena globosa has varieties such as Ping Pong and All Around Purple as well as the dwarf Gnome series. Gomphrena haageana has such varieties as the famous Strawberry Fields and Qis Carmine, but the Gomphrena pulchella from Bolivia is different in the garden.
Fireworks, which I will always love, is like a thoroughbred racehorse reaching 4 feet tall with ease, laughing all the way at drought, endless rain and every other climate variation summer can throw at you. Truffula Pink will be the same but at half the height. You’ll have the same vibrant color, the same plethora of pollinators and a ton of flowers that seem to float on air.
Fireworks is not only tall, but also can grow 4 feet wide. This large plant produces scores of flowers that seem never ceasing; no other gomphrena can produce as many. I kept expecting to need to deadhead or remove spent flowers, but it never happened.
Truffula Pink can grow 26 to 28 inches wide. Gardeners will not only delight in its beauty and size, but also will relish the fact that it is well-suited to cut and using in a vase. It also can be used as a dried flower.
Truffula Pink needs full sun and fertile, well-drained soil to really perform to its capability. Letting these great plants sit in soggy soil would be a crime. You want to space your plants 20 to 36 inches apart and apply a good layer of mulch after planting. It is great for mass planting.
Try partnering with blue blooms of Salvia farinacea such as Victoria Blue, Cathedral Deep Blue or the taller Mystic Spires Blue. It also will be incredible with Amistad salvia or Black & Bloom for a hummingbird, butterfly and bee habitat.
Skipper and Sulphur butterflies find the blossoms a real treat, and swallowtails visit often too. The Truffula Pink, like Fireworks gomphrena, will make you appear to have the proverbial green thumb.
For added sizzle, combine them with lime green or chartreuse plants such as Wasabi coleus, Lemon Lime Nandina or Gold Mound duranta. This partnership prompts people to grab a camera. You’ll also find it easy to incorporate into tropical gardens with bananas and elephant ears in the appropriate climate.
When you see Truffula Pink at the garden center, buy several. When you go back, they’ll probably be gone. It’s going to be a great gardening year.
Norman Winter is a horticulturist, garden speaker and author of, “Tough-as-Nails Flowers for the South” and “Captivating Combinations: Color and Style in the Garden.” Follow him on Facebook @NormanWinterTheGardenGuy.