When I was growing up in the Midwest, I always knew where to find my mom between May and October. She’d be in the yard, pulling weeds or fertilizing flowers or planting whatever went in the ground that time of year. Or she’d be harvesting tomatoes, edging the sidewalk or moving the sprinkler from one zone to the next.
The result of all this dedication was a gorgeous yard that was a source of fascination and mild jealousy among our neighbors, who would wave from their morning or evening walks.
Because my childhood chores included yanking dandelions, raking leaves and playing gardener’s assistant, I smugly assumed I would inherit her know-how, and my own thumb would be green when I was ready to use it.
Turns out, not so much.
Cultivating a yard is a distant dream at this point. For now, I’ll settle for being able to preserve my houseplants.
Here are the five greatest mistakes I made as I progressed from serial plant killer to someone who manages to mostly keep things alive:
• I set myself up for failure. If I could go back, I’d give myself one piece of advice: Start simple. That means buying easy houseplants, not anything flowering or tricky. Snake plants, spider plants and pothos are good for novices. They can thrive under any conditions with enough water and light, like digital toy Tamagotchis that undergo photosynthesis.
• I drenched my plants in attention — and water. It seems intuitive to water plants when they look dry and pull back when they don’t. I assumed every problem with a plant meant it needed more water. Yes, plants need hydration. But I was soaking them without keeping track of how much and how often. Worse, I wasn’t evaluating whether a drink was needed.
The result? Yellow leaves; “wet feet,” a.k.a. perpetually damp roots; and sometimes mold. Now, to idiot-proof the process, I keep a little notebook with watering details based on the particular plant’s needs, along with a schedule and notations about volume.
• I overreacted to overwatering by underwatering. When I finally understood the signs of overwatering (see: flaccid cactus), I dove into chronic underwatering. That’s the kind of experiment in which you’ll likely lose subjects along the way.
• I thought all sunlight was the same. My apartment gets light at both ends. Two large windows face northeast in the morning, and two face southwest in the afternoon. That means a lot of bright light for about half of the day. I assumed it didn’t matter which window got which plants. Light is light, right? But that’s how plants got sunburned or scorched.
Nowadays I read the instructions. Those that need indirect sun aren’t put right in the window, and the ones that need a lot of bright light stay by the brightest window with the longest light. I also rotate the plants regularly to make sure they get the rays they need.
• I gave up too soon. Plants are great to have for plenty of reasons, including the fact that they improve air quality. But I started a houseplant collection because I liked the way they looked. So when plants started drooping, drying or looking unattractive, I sometimes tossed them rather than trying to revive them. Shameful, I know.
Once I figured out how to take care of them, though, I stopped calling time of death too soon and started sticking with my plants until the end. That means enduring the bald spots, pruning to force new growth and patiently waiting when they go through an awkward phase. It’s not always pretty. But recently, my thumb has become the palest shade of green. And I’d like to think I’m doing my mother proud.