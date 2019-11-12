An October conference of Les Dames d’Escoffier International — a philanthropic organization of women leaders in the fields of food, fine beverages and hospitality — brought me to Nashville, Tenn., for the first time. I expected to hear country music, but I underestimated the extent of it. There were live bands everywhere. That included the airport, where two bands were strumming away in separate cafes at 8 a.m. on a Sunday.

I returned with many food memories as well, from barbecue and sweet tea to learning that mac and cheese is considered a vegetable in Nashville, according to Karen-Lee Ryan, owner of Walk Eat Nashville food tours. But the two items I can’t stop thinking about are Nashville hot chicken and sorghum syrup.

Nashville hot chicken has swept the nation over the past several years. It’s marinated in a water-based blend of spicy seasoning, floured, fried and finally sauced using a paste that has been spiced with cayenne pepper. Typically, it’s a portion of breast, thigh or wing served with a slice of white bread and a pickle.

According to Ryan, the trendy dish was first made about 100 years ago at Prince’s Hot Chicken.

“The story goes that Thorton (Prince) enjoyed the nightlife and came home late with a hint of perfume or a smudge of lipstick on his collar,” she said. “His girlfriend was going to teach him a lesson.”

The next morning, she cooked up some great-smelling fried chicken doused with peppers and hot spices.

“The idea was to feed him something so hot he couldn’t eat it,” Ryan said. “Instead, he loved it and went on to perfect the recipe.”

Les Dames member Sylvia Ganier added to Ryan’s hot chicken story.

“A lot of pregnant women who are getting tired of waiting for the baby to arrive insist on getting some hot chicken to get labor started,” she said.

During the conference, Ganier sat in on a seminar about Southern sweets and the topic turned to sorghum syrup. One attendee asked if a small jar of sorghum syrup she’d found was still safe to use even though she didn’t know its age.

Ganier was quick to answer: “Yes, it lasts for ages. Sorghum syrup won’t spoil as long as it’s good and thick so there’s not enough water left in the syrup for bacteria to be able to do much with the sugars.”

She knew this because on her organic farm she grows sorghum as a cover crop and uses the stalks to make sorghum syrup.

We learned from the speakers that sorghum syrup, sometimes called sorghum molasses, has long been a favorite sweetener in the South, and it was particularly popular during the 1800s and early 1900s. Around the end of World War I, refined sugar products became more available and less expensive, causing a decline in the use of sorghum as a sweetener. Still, many Southerners have fond memories of sorghum drizzled over their biscuits, pancakes and cornbread. Sorghum syrup is thinner than sugar cane molasses and a little less sweet.

I remember it from my childhood in Texas, so I bought a small jar at the event and have been enjoying it drizzled on my oatmeal.

contact the writer: 636-0271.