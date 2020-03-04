A recent trip to Mazatlán, Mexico, gave me an opportunity to tour the city and take a couple of cooking classes. Here are some highlights from my experiences.
Maaike Hoekstra offers tours of this historic seaside town through her company, Flavor Teller, showing people the hidden gems of the city, from the modest to the fancy. I chose her “Barrio Bites” tour, which focused on breakfast bites, and we visited downtown restaurants, fishmongers, markets, a brewery and a milkshake bar. The tour did not disappoint.
Our group of eight gathered at a coffee shop in Centro Historico in the middle of the oldest part of the city.
“In Mexico, we have breakfast twice,” Hoekstra said, as the group sipped lattes and prepared for the tour. “First coffee and sweet bread, then between 10 and 11 a.m. we have eggs and meat.”
We jumped on the back of a red truck and drove to the first of seven stops: a food truck that sold tacos dorados.
“(It) is only open for breakfast and serves crunchy fried tacos, which are only eaten in the morning,” Hoekstra said. “Everyone needs to get their daily dose of vitamin T (tacos).”
Tacos dorados are filled with potatoes and meat or cheese plus toppings such as marlin, fried pork or machaca, dried beef that’s shredded and spiced. I had two corn tortillas folded over a strip of deep-fried cheese, which I topped with a delicious cucumber salsa that Hoekstra had recommended.
We wrapped up the tour with stops at two liquid dessert locations: Cerveceria Tres Islas, a brewery, and Licuados de Coco, a milkshake stand that has been a fixture in Matazlan since 1957. At the brewery, we enjoyed a deep, dark, rich, chocolate-flavored stout. Then we hopped back on the taxi truck to the milkshake stand, which serves two drinks: coconut shakes and coconut water slushies. We tried both, and they were a refreshing, not-too-sweet ending for our morning tour.
Mazatlan cooking classes
Ana Paola Osuna, of Tomatl Experiences, offers small cooking classes in her home and, like Hoekstra, takes tourists on food tours. She is the former chef and owner of one of my favorite taco restaurants in Mazatlan, Delirium Taco Bistro Galeria. When she became a mom, she hung up her restaurant apron and opted to use her culinary talents to teach.
I signed up for “Corn – the Sacred Food,” which she began with a scholarly presentation and slide show.
“Corn has always been present in the life of Mexico,” she said. “Since pre-Hispanic times, corn has been the basis of our diet, a symbol of life.”
The people of Mexico are striving to keep the farming of corn and other historic foods intact. In 2010, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared Mexico one of four cuisines as cultural treasures worth preserving, she said. UNESCO specifically cited the importance of the food of Michoacán to Mexico’s cultural identity as the reason for the designation. The other cuisines are French, Japanese and Mediterranean diet.
“What was at play here was the protection of an ancestral way of life,” Osuna said.
She also told us about the process of nixtamalization of corn, which makes the kernels edible, and the different ways of cooking it and using it. She moved on to the menu for the class, which was tortillas, hard shell tacos, tortilla soup and rajan, a stew that’s a go-to for a speedy side dish.
It was so easy. We roasted three poblano chiles over an open flame on the stove top. When they were black all over, we popped them into a plastic bag to steam. While they steamed, we melted half a stick of butter in a skillet with a little vegetable oil. Thinly sliced yellow onion was added and sautéed until transparent, and set aside.
Then we turned our attention to peeling the peppers.
“Dampen your fingers a little in cold water,” Osuna said. “That helps rub off the charred pepper skin. Don’t use a lot of water, just a little.”
We removed the seeds and pepper veins and sliced the peppers into thin strips. They were folded into the skillet with the onions along with about a cup of Mexican crema. She suggested using sour cream and a little crème fraîche if crema isn’t available, but I’ve since used half sour cream and half Greek yogurt with good results.
Osuna poured about a cup of frozen corn, which she likes for its contrasting flavor, into the stew and — voila! — the side dish (or breakfast, as her daughter prefers) was done.
My next class was with Alastair Porteous, chef and owner of Water’s Edge Bistro. We started by making what he called “Forget-About-It Sauce.” He called it that because it starts with grilling bell peppers, tomatoes, tomatillos, green onions, garlic and jalapenos over an open flame … and then …
“Forget about it,” he said. “If it burns, that’s OK. Forget about it. That creates flavor.”
When the veggies were charred, they were put in a blender and whirled until they were completely pureed. They’re then strained and set aside for at least 30 minutes.
“Forget about it,” he repeated. “Because of the tomatillos, the sauce will start to thicken and congeal the mixture. The flavor will change.”
Sure enough, the sauce became like jelly. It was returned to the heat and reduced by half. Off heat, a cube of cold butter was added, one tablespoon at a time, whisking well between each cube of butter until the sauce was thick and shiny.
The sauce was served with grilled prawns and avocados as a first course. We also made sea bass with brown butter sauce and finished with lobster and prawns with coconut broth.
“I use these classes to test new recipes,” Porteous said. “We make them, try them and make changes until I think they are ready to be added to the restaurant menu.”
We all agreed these three dishes were menu worthy.
Porteous also said he likes to teach because wants to get people in the kitchen and “show them cooking is not that complicated.”
