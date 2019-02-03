Late on a Saturday afternoon, about half a dozen people committed to their sobriety climb a long, steep staircase in a historical building in Old Colorado City.
They sit side by side on cushions on the floor of a tiny, rectangular yoga studio, making small talk until the Refuge Recovery meeting begins. Taking turns, each reads laminated copies of the group’s guiding principles, the four noble truths (two are: addiction creates suffering and the cause of addiction is repetitive suffering), and the eightfold path, before settling in for a 20-minute guided meditation by facilitator Benjamin Schmitz.
The focus this afternoon is metta, or what’s known as loving-kindness in Buddhism. After their sit, they go around the circle and talk about metta in their own lives and any struggles they’re having. Nobody offers feedback or advice; they simply listen.
Unlike 12-step programs, such as Alcoholics Anonymous, there’s no famous introduction (“My name is... and I’m an alcoholic.”) and no mention of God.
There’s only a belief that Buddhist principles and practices can help them recover from addiction. One doesn’t need to be Buddhist to participate.
“It’s something that’s more secular, where they’re not going to have God thrown at them,” Schmitz said.
“I do believe in God, but you don’t have to here. You can find for yourself where you are in the universe and why. That’s the greatest benefit I’ve seen from this program. It’s another way of looking at recovery.”
During the hourlong meeting, one member comments that he doesn’t keep secrets anymore. Another tells the group she forgets to take care of herself, but that’s why she’s there, to work on that. Yet another mentions an 11-year-old she heard about recently, who overdosed on pills and landed in a hospital. They all nod knowingly. Addiction is a path to self-destruction.
These three women and two men know something about that. The people who come to this meeting are usually in recovery from drugs and alcohol, though the group is open to people with any addiction.
“Everyone’s working on something,” said Schmitz. “If you’ve got problems with food, relationships, sex. It’s across the board. It’s all process addiction. Some come in for pills and others for cutting, things like that.”
Origins of the group
The nonprofit Refuge Recovery can be traced to the Against the Stream Buddhist Meditation Society in Los Angeles, founded by author Noah Levine, whose books include “Dharma Punx: A Memoir,” “Against the Stream: A Buddhist Manual for Spiritual Revolutionaries” and “Refuge Recovery.”
He also founded the for-profit Refuge Recovery Treatment Centers in Los Angeles.
More than 250 Refuge Recovery groups meet worldwide, according to the organization’s website. Two meetings are in the Springs — the one led by Schmitz, and another on Sunday mornings behind White Rabbit Tattoo on Airport Road.
Last year, Levine was accused of sexual misconduct, and in August he was removed from the ATS board of directors and relieved of his teaching duties. The meditation center also closed its meditation centers in response. Refuge Recovery is working toward a resolution with Levine and hopes to protect the movement from being too attached to his name.
Despite the fallout, Schmitz believes in the power of the teachings.
“Each group is autonomous,” he said. “The benefit is for the members, and the writings are a reflection of what Buddhists taught and not the person who wrote it.
“The teachings are correct, and it’s benefited so many people.”
Schmitz is one of those people. He found the meetings after moving to Fort Worth, Texas, and going through a rough spot in his sobriety. He moved to Denver shortly thereafter, and then to Colorado Springs, where he’s led a meeting for about four months.
It was the meditation aspect of the recovery process that hooked him, along with the Buddhist precepts. Refuge Recovery is a supplement to his recovery process, which includes attending other recovery meetings.
“Buddhism helps with actual healing, by addressing how and why I’m loving everyone in the world,” he said, “and understanding everyone deserves that, even myself.”
Sandi Flanagan has been sober for a decade. She started attending Refuge Recovery after Schmitz started one last year. She’s been inspired to start a daily meditation practice that she praises for gifting her with self-awareness.
“I can’t fix or change anything unless I know what the problem is,” Flanagan said.
“Meditation helps me be more aware of what needs to be changed, or the steps I need to take to make those changes.”
