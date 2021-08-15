Our Centennial State is filled with beautiful, photogenic things that are “Quintessential Colorado.”
Your favorite photos of the state and its subjects, shot on your cameras or phones, could earn you honors in a contest running through Aug. 22.
Maybe they’re shots of the mountains, the animals, the flowers, the seasons or of people doing those absolutely Colorado things. What makes Colorado what it is to you?
Submit your best “Quintessential Colorado” photo at gazette.com/photocontest.
All photos will be on the website for votes by the public from Aug. 23-31.
The photo receiving top votes will receive a $500 gift card from Mike’s Camera, whose professionals will choose 20 of the photos to receive $25 gift cards.
In addition, the winning photos will be featured in The Gazette’s Sunday Life section on Sept. 5.
“Quintessential Colorado” is sponsored by The Gazette and Mike’s Camera.