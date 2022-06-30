The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad will welcome the first guests of its 2022 season Friday after postponing its original opening day due to exceptionally dry conditions, the railroad announced.

The original opening day was scheduled for June 11.

"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in the highest regard for the railroad’s stewardship of the land where we operate," the railroad said in a news release. "In 50+ years of operation, the C&TSRR has maintained an excellent fire safety record and established a hard-earned reputation for a proactive and vigorous approach to fire safety."

The train, which departs from either Antonito, Colo., or Chama, N.M., winds passengers along 64 miles of track and across the two states' border 11 times in a popular historical and scenic experience for tourists in the summer and fall.

The train yards are set to open at 8 a.m. Friday and passengers will begin boarding at 9:30 a.m., officials said. Trains depart from both the Colorado and New Mexico stations at 10 a.m.

The Chama depot is located at 500 Terrace Ave., and the Antonito depot is located at 5234 U.S. 285.

The 2022 season will run through Oct. 23., according to the railroad's website