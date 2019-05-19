Welcome to the “Out and About” series, spotlighting summer events worthy of your next Colorado road trip.
Georgetown Railroad Days
June 1-2, 8-9
The Georgetown Loop Railroad was finished in 1884 during the area’s rise to becoming the “Silver Queen” of the Rocky Mountains. While hidden riches drew men to new destinies, settlers early on felt the scenic train could bring tourism — an up-close look at the rugged beauty the rest of the nation was just learning about.
But fare revenues dipped as the automobile boomed. The tracks fell into disrepair as World War II waged on.
Exactly 100 years after the loop’s completion, then-Gov. Dick Lamm was on hand to celebrate its reconstruction. The attraction is alive and well today, and the celebration continues with these Railroad Days.
Past weekends have featured live reenactments highlighting famous outlaws. Train geeks of all ages should enjoy old engines on display along with models in the museum.
Trains leave each day at 10:45 a.m. and 12:10, 1:45 and 3:10 p.m. Tickets at georgetownlooprr.com or call for reservations: 888-456-6777
While you’re there: Add to your Colorado photo album by driving Guanella Pass to alpine majesty. Or stay in Georgetown and tour the Victorian elegance preserved in the Hamill House.
Also on our calendar:
• Eagle Outside Festival, May 31-June 2, eagleoutside.com
See what all the mountain biking buzz is about at this Interstate 70 hideaway. Join some rides, drink some beer and stay for the block party and live music.
• Mike the Headless Chicken Festival, May 31-June 2, Fruita, miketheheadlesschicken.org
A 5K, a poultry show, chicken poop bingo and plenty more fowl-themed fun during this weird weekend of honoring a local legend. The story begins with a farmer in 1945 cutting off a chicken’s head ...