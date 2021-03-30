Thanks to a recent grant, the opportunities for adventure will expand in one of Colorado Springs' premier mountain parks.
The city was awarded $250,000 as part of Colorado Parks and Wildlife's annual round of allocations for non-motorized trail projects — money that will spring the creation of new hiking and biking routes in North Cheyenne Cañon Park.
This includes restructuring Daniel's Pass, known by mountain bikers as a steep, rugged track dropping from a ridge to the canyon's main road. It is an eroded, "highly unsustainable" stretch, said David Deitemeyer, city parks' senior landscape architect.
As outlined in North Cheyenne Cañon's 2018 master plan, the trail will be decommissioned and realigned, built to appeal to other users as it winds closer to 2 miles through the forested, rock-festooned hillside. (Mountain biking advocates agreed to the move during the master plan's formation, compromising with the Chutes Trail, what became the Springs' first downhill, bike-only singletrack, and enhancements to Captain Morgan's Trail.)
Daniel's Pass will ascend and arrive near its current terminus, a saddle of Gold Camp Road. From there, the plan is to build a short trail to Mount Muscoco — a new way to reach the highest point of the city park system. Another spur will connect to the Bruin Inn picnic area near Helen Hunt Falls, providing more parking than the 12 spots to be made with the formal Daniel's Pass trailhead.
Also from the saddle, visitors will drop into a widely untrammeled slice of the park. This is the lush, shaded 200-plus acres the city received in a controversial 2016 land swap.
Concurrently with the Daniels Pass trails, Deitemeyer said the plan is to construct the Sweetwater Canyon trails, a series of loops amounting to about 3 miles. These trails will run the outskirts of Greenwood Park, a historic settlement of homestead ruins.
"It provides a whole new area and allows users to get out and explore and spread out," Deitemeyer said. "This part of the canyon is a bit different than the others. It feels a bit more like you're truly in the backcountry, a bit more of that wilderness feel. There's gonna be a new sense of discovery as people go out there for the first time."
Deitemeyer said the goal is to finish work this fall.