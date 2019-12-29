In the rush for powder and first tracks, skiers and snowboarders often don’t linger on the titles of trails, lifts and lodges they see across Colorado’s slopes. But if they did, they’d get a glimpse into local legends and souls of the past.
Here’s a sampling:
Tom’s Baby: Breckenridge’s hard-charging regulars know about this one on Peak 9, shooting fast under E Chair. But do they know about Tom Groves’ record find in the nearby mountains on July 23, 1887?
His hunk of gold weighed 13½ pounds, the largest such specimen discovered to this day and on display at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. It was said Tom wrapped the gold in a blanket and carried it around like a precious newborn.
Inn Ferno: Monarch Mountain called its original lodge this, honoring the former mayor of Salida, Claude Ferno. Ironically, the log building went up in flames in 1963.
Zip Trail, Zippity Split, Zip Basin Street: These trails at Loveland seem to suggest gravity’s pull. But actually they’re a nod to the Zipfelberger Ski Club, some of the ski area’s earliest regulars.
OS: Let this black diamond-rated line serve as a reminder to obey posted signage. It became an early tagline at Vail: Cruising from the back bowls, one would miss the turn back to Sun Down Catwalk and utter the familiar phrase, “Oh, s!”
Naked Lady: Aspen Snowmass skiers of the ‘80s and ‘90s might recall a lift called this; it was dismantled in 2008 due to insufficient use. But a trail still bears the name, so given after its construction under Hal Hartman, one of the resort’s early,key players.
The story goes that a crew member brought a copy of Playboy to the job. Hartman was rather shocked to find the centerfold plastered to a tree.
Bashor: This is the lift Steamboaters take to reach a halfpipe and a groomer with the same name. “Shorty” Bashor was no Olympian or prominent cowboy, as many of the namesakes go at the resort. He was just a charismatic guy with land that the resort wanted, buying it in 1964, the year after his death.
“He had a makeshift ranch back there,” Loris Werner, of the resort’s first family, told the Steamboat Pilot. “He was a little short guy, a midget actually. He was a funny little guy.”
Uley’s Cabin: Uley Scheer wouldn’t exactly fit into the apres-ski scene happening within this mountainside venue. Nonetheless, next time you’re here off Crested Butte’s Red Lady Express, raise a glass of wine to him.
He was more of a moonshine guy — bootlegging landed him in jail during his 19th-century mining days. But just as he was skilled at this and trapping, so he was at cooking. Fellow inmates especially appreciated his cinnamon buns.
Elma Lift: Wolf Creek’s owning family, the Pitchers, installed the triple chair in 2015. In doing so, they thought of their beloved black Lab who would race them to the top of every other lift. Elma now rests in doggie heaven.
Wild Irishman: This is but one Keystone trail named for surrounding mines that popped up amid the silver rush. Wild Irishman’s manager was Terrence Connors, who had a saying: “You never heard an ass bray when he had grass.”
Mary Jane: Toss those marijuana connotations aside and think something more mischievous. No, this side of Winter Park has nothing to do with Colorado’s now-famous “elixir.”
Rather, it has to do with a certain madam. The base used to be land of fair Mary Jane, who in the hard days of mining and logging got busy giving comfort in the night.