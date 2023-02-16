It's about time for those hiking boots to get messy.

That's if you're following guidance of land managers and ambassadors during the spring, when snow melts and trails get wet.

The Colorado Springs parks department has been known to post signs at trailheads warning of muddy conditions. "Hike through, not around, muddy areas," they have advised, referencing a Leave No Trace ethic.

The nonprofit lists traveling on durable surfaces as a pillar of its guidelines. That's to "minimize soil erosion and preserve vegetation."

By hiking, running or riding around a muddy or wet section, one threatens to widen the trail and damage vegetation that can take years to recover, according to Leave No Trace. That's to the detriment of habitat and an erosion-resistant landscape.

In the Springs, officials recommend paved trails such as Pikes Peak Greenway during the muddy season. Other suggestions: wear waterproof footwear and gaiters; hit the trail in the early morning or late afternoon, when temperatures are colder and surfaces likely harder; and consider south-facing trails, which tend to be drier.