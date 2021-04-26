Electric bikes are a multi-billion-dollar business, with North America the fastest growing market in the world.
Colorado law allows e-bikes to go wherever bikes are allowed but gives cities the authority to prohibit them on trails. Class 1 (pedal-assisted) bikes are allowed on all hard-surface trails in Colorado Springs. Expanding use to include Class 2 (throttle-assisted) bikes on hard-surface trails and to allow Class 1 e-mountain bikes on soft-surface trails in all parks and open spaces begins Memorial Day.
It’s a one-year pilot project being conducted by Colorado Springs Parks staff.
The cities of Boulder and Fort Collins ran limited pilot projects before they decided to allow e-bikes on paved trails. Both cities had staff and volunteers on the trails collecting data. Some of what they learned was surprising, including these three details:
• Using handheld radar units, Fort Collins found the average speed of e-bikes was 12 mph.
• There were no reports of major safety incidents during the pilot.
• Public feedback was more positive than negative.
Those who oppose allowing e-bikes on trails generally focus on speed, safety, weight and overcrowding. While motors increase a bike’s weight, they haven’t been linked to added pressure on trails. Class 1 and 2 e-bikes have a maximum speed of 20 mph.
During their pilot, Fort Collins officials installed signs encouraging all cyclists to follow a “courtesy trail speed” of 15 mph. (City officials admitted that enforcing speed limits is nearly impossible.) Fort Collins also added signs urging cyclists to “Do the Right Thing” by staying on the right side of the trail except when passing. Staff also distributed hundreds of bike bells for cyclists to use when passing.
At the end of the pilot programs, both cities decided to allow Class 1 and 2 e-bikes on hard-surface trails. Boulder also allows them on specified regional trails but excludes them on many open space and mountain park trails. Fort Collins does not allow e-bikes on unpaved city trails.
E-bikes are used for recreation and transportation. They enable users to ride longer distances and make it possible for “retired” mountain bike riders to get back in the saddle. As a community, we need to decide who belongs on our trails and base that decision on good data, good judgment and common sense.
Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition