Who wouldn’t rather be out on a trail instead of sitting at a computer, in a meeting or in traffic? Especially traffic.
Like many of you, I recently was stuck on Interstate 25 for 90 minutes because of a bad accident. Brutal for all of us who had to wait. Far worse for those involved.
At one point, a motorist stepped out of her car with a plastic bag and started picking up litter in the median. A bright moment in an otherwise bleak scene.
Hearing and seeing what some of our “Friends” groups accomplished over the summer is just as refreshing.
The Guardians of Palmer Park have repaired and painted almost every picnic table in their park. They picked up 3,500 pounds of trash and dog waste. They significantly improved three trails. And they restored the youth camp picnic pavilion with the help of a masonry company whose owner also loves the park.
All of this was managed by a small band of dedicated volunteers. Vandalism is down, dog waste along trails has diminished and the park is looking better.
The Guardians say they’re having a hard time attracting new volunteers. They get it. People would rather hike, bike or walk their dogs than pick up trash. Scores of people enjoy Palmer Park every day. If only 10 percent of them pitched in a couple of mornings a year, it would make a world of difference.
As a child, I rolled my eyes each time my grandmother cheerily proclaimed, “Many hands make light work.” But grandma was wise and taught us the community benefits of pitching in. I have no doubt she’d be out there picking up trash or painting picnic tables. She lived to be 95, and I suspect her volunteerism was one of the reasons she lived as long as she did.
Truth is, in many of our Friends groups, the average age is 65 or older. They volunteer because they’ve raised their families, retired and have time to give back. Nevertheless, it can be disheartening to pick up trash and dog waste along the same stretch of trail time and again. An appreciative “thank you” can lift the spirits of volunteers, and it’s all the payback they ask. And if you can spare a Saturday morning, the Guardians of Palmer Park have a trash bag for you.