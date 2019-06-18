Walk the aisles of this years’ Outdoor Retailer Summer Market in Denver, and you discover that waterproof zippers have a considerable following, crazy and colorful socks continue to be hot, and having a live dog as part of your display is good for business.
One common theme this year is plastic. More companies are using recycled plastic in their products. Others are minimizing plastic in packaging, and still others use their displays as teachable moments: how the alarming exponential increase in plastic around the world is affecting wildlife and damaging our planet, especially our oceans.
At its core, the show is about connecting with new customers and showcasing the latest trends in all things “outdoors.” But time and space are set aside to explore less commercial trends. A forum on “The Healing Power of Outdoor Recreation and the Powerful Role Parks Play in our Everyday Lives” caught my attention.
Spending time in nature has been proven to reduce stress and even depression. But can recreation heal? Panelists included Team Red White and Blue, which enriches the lives of veterans by getting them outside and into parks and open spaces.
Blue Star Families provides outdoor activities for members of the military who later report experiencing less stress and better communication among family members.
The third panelist represented Outdoor Mindset — encouraging people with neurological challenges to get outdoors. As a result, they experience a better quality of life, increased self esteem and decreased isolation.
Parks as outdoor classrooms and family gathering spaces. Outdoor recreation as a respected tool for addressing emotional and psychological scars. If we needed more reasons to cherish our natural spaces and be mindful of threats (such as plastic), the outdoor show refocuses our attention.
Mark your calendar now: The Outdoor Retailer Winter Market starts Nov. 5.
Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.