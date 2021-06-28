Years ago, I purchased “Excel For Dummies.” I placed it under my pillow, planning to read it during periods of insomnia, half hoping osmosis would magically migrate the information into my brain.
The idea of quickly acquiring important knowledge continues to be appealing. Recently, the Trails and Open Space Coalition offered a public forum on various aspects of trail safety. Here’s what I learned about rattlesnakes, when to visit Garden of the Gods and how to protect your bike from thieves.
Rattlesnakes are most active in the afternoon and evening. Staying on trails and keeping your dogs leashed improve your chances of avoiding a dangerous bite.
Many area residents avoid Garden of the Gods between Memorial Day and Labor Day due to the crowds. (The Saturday of Memorial Day weekend brought an estimated 20,000 visitors to the park.) Nevertheless, we all get out-of-state visitors who deserve the chance to marvel at the Garden’s rock formations.
Crowds are smallest early and late in the day. Public parking has been expanded near Garden of the Gods Trading Post.
Given the trail improvements, consider using your bike carrier, parking outside the Garden and then cycling into the park.
But be sure to guard your bike. Colorado Springs, along with the rest of the U.S., is experiencing a rash of bike thefts, especially those valued at $5,000 or more. In the Pikes Peak region, only 1% of stolen bikes are recovered. Improve your chances of getting it back by noting your bike’s serial number. Also, spend a few extra bucks on a U-Lock.
As for other crime on Springs trails, police say it isn’t a serious problem. They see more people fighting over parking spaces at trailheads than actual incidents on the trails. Camping remains illegal within 100 feet of our creeks. Police will take steps to remove camps if they are notified of the infraction.
Finally, a friend recently shared a story that serves as a reminder that, even when we do our best and take the necessary precautions, stuff happens. An avid hiker and bird-watcher, Mike was sitting in his house when he heard a loud bang. He walked outside to discover that his windshield had been shattered. He noticed a dark object on the ground next to his vehicle. Upon closer inspection, he discovered a large, dead bullhead (catfish family).
Since Mike lives near large bodies of water, he suspects that either an osprey or bald eagle could have lost its grip, meaning the fish easily could have fallen 100 feet with enough force to smash a windshield.
With whatever risks come from living in the West, there are some things you just can’t prepare for. In addition to bike insurance, you might ask your agent if you have a fish deductible.
Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.