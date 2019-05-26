My mom was a stickler for manners. In her classroom, she did not allow pushing or bullying. As the product of strict parents (her mom was a daughter of a minister and her dad was a county prosecutor), some behavior she simply would not tolerate.
In Mom’s kindergarten class, the rules were pretty basic — treat others the way you want to be treated and absolutely no biting. In fact, in her early years of teaching, when a child bit another child, she allowed the victim to bite the offender. She claimed it curbed the behavior.
In the Pikes Peak region’s parks and open spaces, the rules should be the same — treat others on the trail the way you’d like to be treated.
Outdoor enthusiasts use trails for different reasons. Many seek solitude. But when someone comes careening around a corner and nearly knocks over another user, it spoils the experience and can cause real harm. As the trail networks increasingly become a magnet for visitors and new residents, it’s worth defining trail etiquette in there region.
There is a trail hierarchy. Horses are at the top and rightly so, given their size. If you encounter a horse, you are expected to step off the trail or dismount from your bike until the horse has passed. Hikers and runners are just below equestrians. Cyclists are at the bottom.
While I question that order because it’s rarely adhered to, it is the accepted practice.
Another rule to follow: Uphill hikers, cyclists and equestrians have the right of way over downhill users.
Many of the area’s mountain trails are narrow, and most like it that way. The tight paths allow users to blend into the landscape and forget that they’re on a trail. But on these trails, following etiquette is even more important.
I appreciate mountain bikers who ring a bell as they are about to pass to my left or who let me know there are other cyclists behind them. I’m grateful to hikers and runners wearing only one earbud who hear me and stay to the right as I tell them I’m “on your left.”
As for the biting, our city and county parks require dogs to be on leashes except in designated dog parks and off-leash areas. Owners also are expected to clean up after their dogs.
As the region’s trails become more popular (and more crowded), showing courtesy and thanking those who follow the rules will improve everyone’s time on the trails.
Susan Davies is executive director of Trails and Open Space Coalition