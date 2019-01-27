Depending on whom you ask, e-scooters are either the coolest thing to come along in years or another nuisance/fad that threatens to clog our sidewalks and streets.
Users of dockless e-scooters (electric scooters) can rent them via smartphones and drop them off wherever when they’re done. E-scooters are not allowed in Fort Collins as city leaders study the issue. The scooters are controversial in Denver and are under discussion here in Colorado Springs.
Do they belong on streets or on sidewalks? Sidewalks in and around our downtown are for pedestrians only, so should that law be changed? Should they be allowed on our paved trails where e-bikes are allowed?
Proponents argue that e-scooters are an affordable (and fun) form of transportation for short trips. They say they take vehicles off streets and appeal to tourists and millennials. Opponents point to the resulting mess in cities such as San Francisco and Austin, Texas, where companies dumped scooters by the hundreds before regulations were in place.
In those cities, emergency room visits increased as a result of scooter-related injuries. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are conducting a first-of-its-kind study on scooter-related injuries in Austin, where one medical facility reports as many as 10 such injuries per day.
Denver recently passed rules requiring scooter users to:
• Use bike lanes whenever possible.
• Stay at or below 15 mph in bike lanes.
• Ride in the road when bike lanes aren’t available — unless the speed limit exceeds 30 mph.
• Stay to the right on roadways, unless it’s unsafe.
• Only use the sidewalk when other options aren’t available.
• Stay below 6 mph on sidewalks.
State lawmakers plan to tackle scooter regulations this year. Unresolved issues include providing adequate places for them to park between rides and enforcement.
As for Colorado Springs, perhaps the best approach is for city departments to come together and create a pilot program that learns from the mistakes of others. It’s pretty clear from stories around the country that giving companies carte blanche to drop off hundreds of scooters without rules in place doesn’t work for anyone.
Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.