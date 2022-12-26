If you were to ask Denver Broncos fans why the team isn’t winning, my guess is you’d receive a variety of answers.
Similarly, if you asked open space advocates why the TOPS (Trails, Parks and Open Space) ballot initiative failed last year, you’d get many opinions.
Odd comparison? Not really.
I would argue there are plenty of people as passionate about open space as some are about football and who take losing very personally. I’m certainly one of those.
The Colorado Springs City Council is preparing to vote next month to place TOPS on the April ballot. It could be a unanimous decision. Mayor John Suthers enthusiastically endorses going back to the voters.
This time, voters will not be asked to increase the tax, only to extend the program for 20 years.
Minor proposed changes to the program include allowing TOPS dollars to be used to maintain any city trail and open space. City voters overwhelmingly approved that change for parks in 2014. Such a change will mean the western half of Ute Valley Park will get the same love as the eastern half of Ute Valley Park — purchased with TOPS money. Plus, portions of Sand Creek Trail can be improved using TOPS funds.
We’ve created a system of haves and have nots, and it doesn’t serve the resource or the users. It’s also a response to those voters who say they won’t support additional acquisition or new trails unless we take better care of what we have. This new ballot initiative is a way of saying “we heard you.”
Another proposed change would require additional ballot language guaranteeing that 75% of the open space fund be used only for acquisition — buying new open space. Fact is, the TOPS program devotes more than that annually to acquire new open space.
Preserving open space always has been the primary goal of this 25-year-old program. The proposed change would add a layer of protection to the program for the next 20 years.
Will it win in April?
Will the Broncos have a better season next year?
My fingers are crossed on both.
Susan Davies is the executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.