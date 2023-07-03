Before I became a trails advocate, I regularly stood in front of a green screen and detailed weather fronts, pressure systems and damaging hail to TV viewers in southern Colorado. Back then, we usually talked about pea-sized, golf-ball and the occasional baseball-sized hail.

During recent storms along the Front Range, I heard people talking about apple-sized, plum-sized and lime-sized hail. Such a fruit scale would be amusing if it hadn’t caused so much damage to property in the region.

Parks, trails and open spaces were not spared. Land managers continue to tally the damage. The county’s park properties, especially in the south, were badly damaged.

Many of you recall the flooding in 2015 that devastated Fountain Creek Regional Trail, requiring years of restoration. While the new bridge and improved trail were lovely, sadly park staff now find themselves assessing new damage and beginning the painstaking task of finding dollars to mend what is broken.

County Friends groups are a great asset, but most of these projects are well beyond their scope or ability. The costs likely will run into millions of dollars, and the projects possibly will take years to complete.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

It’s obvious that residents love the nature centers, parks, trails and open spaces. We know this because they tell us and they use them regularly. Unfortunately, per capita investment in the county parks department is among the lowest of the Front Range counties. There is no “rainy day fund” to cover these large, unexpected costs.

To trail advocates, the answer is obvious. It’s time to create a dedicated tax similar to many other Front Range counties, including Douglas County to the north. Such a tax could cover capital projects, ongoing maintenance and provide a cushion when we have these “once every 50 year” weather events.

Finally, a shameless plug for an event that keeps our nonprofit’s doors open. The Starlight Spectacular is the region’s oldest and largest community bike ride. Last year the event expanded to include runners and walkers. It takes place in Garden of the Gods and might become one of your favorite summer memories. Learn more at starlightspectacular.org.

Davies is the executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.