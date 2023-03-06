Years ago I visited New Zealand. My only sister met a “Kiwi” during her ‘round the world journey and eventually married him. They invited us to join them in a rented minibus to travel both islands for two amazing weeks.

I could fill this column with remarkable adventures, but what struck me was the lack of fencing, guardrails or any kind of signage reminding visitors not to be stupid. Their liability laws are very different.

Our state lawmakers were considering a bill, SB 23-103, that would strengthen a landowner’s protection. Let’s say you want to hike a trail on someone’s land, and they kindly give you permission to do so. During your hike, you fall and require medical attention. Should you be able to sue the landowner? In New Zealand and many parts of the world, you would be laughed at.

Colorado has a law on the books many of us thought would protect landowners in these circumstances, where access is provided free of charge. Recently there was a case on an AFA trail where the cyclist received a $7.3 million judgment in their favor. Not surprisingly, some Colorado landowners had a visceral and negative reaction, resulting in the closure of hiker access to certain 14er’s.

Here’s what’s at stake. One day we’d like to complete the Ring the Peak Trail around Pikes Peak. Some of it will go through private property. How can we possibly convince a land owner to provide a trail easement through their land if they aren’t protected from lawsuits?

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Almost everything we do carries a certain amount of risk. Biking, horseback riding, hiking 14,000-foot peaks carry risk. If we are not willing to assume the risk, I would argue we should not attempt the activity.

If a landowner “maliciously” intends harm to users — that’s different. This bill would not offer that person protection. But this bill would update the Colorado Use statute, maintain outdoor recreation access and remove landowner liability. A common-sense bill for a state that prides itself on offering residents and visitors recreational opportunities they can’t experience elsewhere.

The bill was killed in committee by a 3 to 2 vote along party lines. There could be another opportunity to attempt to “fix this” next year.

Susan Davies is the executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.