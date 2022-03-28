“No one promised you it would be fair.” I recall my father sharing that wisdom frequently when I was young. I’m guessing his father said the same.
Only 5-foot-6 and skinny, Dad didn’t make the football or basketball team, even though his graduating high school class was very small. Tall girls wouldn’t go out with him. Fortunately, Mom was also 5-foot-6. She was not allowed to wear high heels, and she loved fancy shoes — not fair.
I fear as we age we grow complacent and accept rather than fight unfair situations. Recently, a small group of motorboat enthusiasts cried foul when Colorado Springs parks staff declared Prospect Lake closed to motorboats this summer. The decision was made to improve the health of the lake. Warmer-than-average summers have produced toxic blue-green algae, forcing the closure of the lake. Park staff recommended using federal dollars to install an aeration system that would fix the problem. The boaters felt singled out and took their complaints to City Council. The decision was made to delay installing the system and allow the boaters access this summer.
In the spirit of “fairness,” let’s examine the situation a bit more closely. When boaters say they have limited choices, that’s true. Chatfield and Pueblo reservoirs are at least an hour away.
There are plans to eventually create a reservoir open to motorboats on the city’s southeast side, but construction probably is many years away. At one point, it looked like the Gary Bostrom Reservoir would be completed by now, but the project has been indefinitely delayed.
Current rules limit the number of boats on Prospect Lake to five at any one time because it is a very small lake. When motorboats are on the lake, canoes, kayaks and paddle boards are prohibited, even though the lake can accommodate dozens more of the latter. Plus there is less risk of water pollution from non- motorized craft.
Nonmotorized users did not show up in large numbers before City Council. The Trails and Open Space Coalition ran a short, unscientific poll asking members and partners to express their opinion. Ninety percent of those who responded supported removing boats from the lake. Thirty percent supported allowing continued access to the city park’s adaptive-skiers program. They use the lake six times each summer.
People who felt it was unfair that a handful of motorboat owners dominate the conversation also felt it was unfair to limit access to a group of citizens with physical and mental challenges who absolutely love the water-ski program.
I would argue that most of us have a well-developed sense of what is fair. It should not be shaped by who is loudest, richest or tallest, but rather what is best for the health of our community and the lake.
Davies is the executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.