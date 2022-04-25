Colorado Springs is famous for Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods. We call ourselves Olympic City USA. We are a popular tourist, retirement and relocation destination.
May I submit that we should also be known for our large number of volunteers. I’ve never lived anywhere with so many “Friends Groups” supporting parks, trails and open spaces or where so many people pick up trash on their daily walks.
At this month’s Parks Advisory Board meeting, seven volunteers were honored for investing hundreds of hours leading cleanups, trail work, guiding classrooms on nature discoveries, adopting a dog park and managing volunteer bike ambassadors. Michele McMurray was declared “volunteer of the year” for investing more than 1,000 service hours in her 11 years at Garden of the Gods.
What is really astounding is that there are unsung heroes in our midst with comparable records. I know of a retired colonel who once managed multimillion-dollar budgets. For years, she has volunteered weekly in North Cheyenne Cañon providing trail, water and restroom information. She also spends hours each week in a local elementary school helping struggling children improve their math skills.
The latest value of a volunteer hour is estimated to be $29.95. That’s the new national average calculated by the Do Good Institute, based on hourly earnings from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. These volunteers could get part-time jobs but choose to reinvest in their community. They serve on nonprofit boards, improve outcomes in schools, and improve our quality of life.
It could be argued that volunteers are looking out for themselves. Mental health professionals say volunteerism is good for mind and body. It can lessen stress, anger and anxiety. Volunteerism combats depression and makes you happy. It provides a sense of purpose.
Mayor John Suthers is asking all of us to help Keep COS clean. Some city neighborhoods, medians and public rights of way are looking a little shabby and could use a spring cleaning. Many local cleanups are underway for Earth Month. If we all pitch in, we can maintain what hundreds of volunteers will accomplish between now and the end of April.
Colorado Springs, where you’ll find one of the most famous parks in the world, America’s Mountain, and find it swarming with volunteers who know what’s good for them and their community.
Davies is the executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.