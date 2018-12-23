Certain qualities define many of us who live here. We love our sunshine, get irritable when it’s cloudy for two or more days, and we adore our dogs. Realtors will tell you it’s one of the first questions asked after “How are the schools?”
“Where is the nearest dog park?”
Fortunately, this area has a number of dog parks and soon will have two more.
Fountain Creek and Falcon regional parks will have new dog parks by the end of January. Fountain Creek’s is 3 acres. Falcon will have an 8-acre park for large dogs and 2 acres for small dogs.
Both will have trails, benches, trash receptacles and ample parking lots. That doubles the number of El Paso County dog parks. The region has roughly a dozen fenced dog parks and off-leash areas.
Dog parks present challenges for resource managers. The quantity of waste is tough on vegetation and can degrade nearby creeks and streams. I recall a former science teacher telling us “the solution to pollution is dilution.”
Catchy slogan but not very helpful, especially given the increase in pet population as more people move here.
Then there are the pet owners who refuse to bag and dispose of dog waste. I’d like to think they’re in the minority, but do the math. If only 10 percent of 100 pet owners don’t daily pick up after their pets, in 365 days we have 3,650 piles of dog waste. No wonder some of our dog parks resemble moonscapes.
Remember the 107-acre off-leash dog park that closed last year near Denver? It’s still closed.
And that site in Elk Meadow Open Space in Jefferson County will remain closed until further notice as park staff allows the land to recover.
An estimated 4,000 visitors and their dogs had been using it weekly, and only 60 percent were cleaning up the waste.
Moral of the story: Dog parks are a popular asset, and we’re glad to see more added to the region. But we all need to be aware of the bacterial contamination that results if pet owners do not practice proper etiquette — and the potential closures that can follow.
Susan Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.