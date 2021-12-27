It’s easy to succumb to grumpy and grim, as if the green-skinned Grinch had cast a shadow over all of us. December should be about family, friends and joy. For exhausted health care workers, there is limited joy, and for families with an empty place at the table, it is impossible to ignore what has been taken from us.
A walk in the woods or even your neighborhood can provide a momentary escape. Take time to enjoy Christmas decorations and holiday lights your neighbors took time to display for all to enjoy. Such a walk may take you back to a time when kindness was the rule rather than the exception.
This is naturally a time for reflection. While we all have our share of difficult memories. there are also memories to cherish. I loved the sesquicentennial celebration at Rock Ledge Ranch back in June when our men grew scruffy beards and women donned bonnets. Then there was the wonderful community parade last July. Even a late day gully-washer couldn’t drown the joy of seeing so many friends. By far my favorite memory was seeing someone we almost lost to sickness — walking, talking and working their way back to normalcy.
Recently the TOPS (Trails, Open Space and Parks) Rangers shared their “stewardship year in review.” It included how many miles of trails they repaired, rogue trails closed and new trails built. There were prairie dog surveys, bird counts and vegetation mapping. There is a new bench where Incline users can pause on their way to the top because a Boy Scout took the initiative and a TOPS Ranger made the project possible. TOPS Rangers invited a group of deaf students and their interpreter to help repair a city trail. Tracked wheelchairs — agile on rugged trails — were secured for disabled users as a pilot program managed by the rangers.
The TOPS Rangers are distinguished by their energy, enthusiasm and passion for our TOPS properties. Spend time with them and you’ll find it better than any amount of caffeine.
We’ve been told repeatedly, as long as the pandemic persists, spending time outdoors is good for our physical and mental health. I would add that celebrating the year’s accomplishments and allowing that goodwill to spill into 2023 will put us on the right path as we begin the new year. Perhaps it’s a trail lovingly repaired by a group of hearing-impaired students or used previously by physically challenged residents. And on your next trip up the Incline, take a moment to rest and reflect on a new bench at the juncture of two trails. We have choices.
Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.