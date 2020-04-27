I am not a scuba diver with hundreds of dives under her weight belt but rather an intermittent bubble-blower.
Perhaps that’s why, with several years between dives, I initially feel ill at ease when underwater, suspended and a little out of control. It’s a unique, often beautiful sensation, but I’m always a little relieved when I’m back on the boat or shore. It something of an analogy for this pandemic pause that has suspended life as we knew it.
Much of the time I feel like I’m moving in slow motion, sluggish and directionless.
Time spent outdoors helps immensely. Freely moving your body, setting out in a direction — a hike has a beginning, middle and end. It is orderly and has purpose. You are doing something positive for your own health and in maintaining separation between you and other trail users you are being mindful of their health.
Take time to be outdoors, allowing it to feed your body, mind and spirit. Let it sustain you until we can once again feel like we’re on solid ground.
In the meantime, there is progress to celebrate. Last November, city voters approved a $7 million dollar investment in trails and parks projects. In Monument Valley Park, work is underway to improve the irrigation system and install lights for pickleball players. Grass fields in Cottonwood Creek Park will soon be replaced by artificial turf requiring less maintenance and water. The current suspension of sports on those fields provides an excellent time to make the change.
Boulder Park is currently being used as a safe space for disinfecting UCHealth Memorial Hospital’s medical helicopter. Across the region, neighbors are helping neighbors get through this pandemic and this is just another example. The hospital needed the space and the adjacent park had the room.
Boulder and Thorndale Parks are in the queue for new sports courts. The colorful, new neighborhood-supported playground at Patty Jewett Junction along Shooks Run Trail will open to children as soon as parks playground rules are relaxed.
Thankfully, in Colorado Springs and in El Paso County, parks and trails remain open.
Not surprisingly, their usage has greatly increased during the pandemic. All of us need to do our part and make sure we are “packing it in and packing it out.” If you are able, pack out a little more. County and city parks staff are policing social distancing and taking care of our parks. They are unlikely to get additional help this summer due to expected budget cuts.
Finally, El Paso County’s Elephant Rock Open Space in Palmer Lake will be renamed Santa Fe Open Space. Not yet open to the public, the 60 acres will provide loops and excellent views of MtountHerman, Palmer Lake and Elephant Rock. When it’s ready, you will access it from the Santa Fe Trail.
This pandemic has put all of us on shaky ground. But we can still celebrate small successes and take pleasure in those places that remind us — it is good to live here.
Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.