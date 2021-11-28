Each time someone offers words of encouragement regarding the November election, I ask the same question: “Why do you think 2C (the Trails, Open Space and Parks ordinance extension and increase) failed?” The responses have been interesting.

Some found the ballot language difficult to understand. Others expressed concern that the tax was doubling (from one penny to two pennies for every $10 spent). Some who voted no wanted a specific list of what would be accomplished — much like with the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority tax. Others spoke about the rising cost of utilities and higher property taxes. And some said park maintenance should be paid for from the city’s general fund. Not one person used the rationale that parks aren’t important.

Why 2C failed is an important question for many reasons. The TOPS tax expires in four years, and there will only be a few opportunities to ask voters if they are willing to support TOPS beyond 2025.

Extensions are almost always more successful than increases. In this month’s election, four open space measures were voted on by Colorado residents and two passed. Both Arapahoe County and the city of Westminster overwhelmingly voted to extend their .25% open space, trails and parks sales tax. Westminster extended it for 20 years. Arapahoe County voters didn’t require a sunset and it passed 76% to 24%. It is remarkable that Westminster and Arapahoe County residents are comfortable paying two and half times what Springs residents are paying to support TOPS.

Castle Rock voted down a .1% sales tax increase for open space protection and development, with only 28% voting in favor of the increase. The vote was closer in the Springs, as 46% favored the .1% increase.

The Trust for Public Land supports and tracks conservation measures across the country. A year ago, it helped organize campaigns for 26 parks and open space measures. Each one passed. This year, 29 parks and open space initiatives won nationwide while six lost. Historically, voters in Colorado generally support their parks, trails and open spaces. If Springs residents want TOPS to continue beyond 2025 and meet the needs of a growing community, they’ll need to understand why 2C failed and offer voters something they can support. Mistakes repeated are no longer mistakes but bad choices.

Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.