With the election over and most municipal budgets passed, it’s a good time to look forward to trail and park projects that will see progress in 2019.
Remember Jones Park? Now part of El Paso County’s park system, the 1,200-acre property in the Bear Creek Watershed is about to undergo a master plan process. The first community meeting to consider improvements for the park is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bear Creek Nature Center.
Waldo Canyon continues to “heal.” The public will be asked to weigh in on new trail alignments and trailhead locations during a meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Westside Community Center.
Of course biking and hiking new stretches of trail is a lot more fun than attending meetings. By next spring, people finally will be able to use the relatively new stretch of Cottonwood Trail from the park to the Pikes Peak Greenway. By then the trail connection beneath Academy Boulevard should be completed.
Eventually, the Cottonwood Trail will connect the Greenway to Powers Boulevard. The Sand Creek Trail one day will go beneath Marksheffel Road, making it safer for trail users. In 2019, money will be spent building a “bench” beneath the bridge for a future trail.
Like to hike Pulpit Rock? Next year will see trail improvements at the northern end of the Legacy Loop, where the Rock Island Trail connects with the Templeton Gap Trail. Also next year, visitors and residents will have a better idea of where they are in some of our Trails, Open Space and Parks program’s open space properties. New signage is in the 2019 budget.
A common question we hear: “Why do trail projects take so long to complete?” The simple answer is dollars. The trails budget doesn’t have enough money to cover all the projects waiting to be finished. The last city parks master plan identified 150 miles of trail on the wait list. Only 20 percent of TOPS tax revenue can be spent on trails, roughly $1.7 million per year.
Over the holidays, take time to enjoy some of the new trails in the region and be thinking about how we can build more miles of trail faster in the years to come. Davies is the executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.
